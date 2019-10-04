Coffee County Football Rolls Past Rockvale

The Coffee County CHS football team welcomed Rockvale to Carden-Jarrell Field on Friday night as the Red Raiders were looking to get their 2nd region win of the year. Coffee County got a spectacular effort from their defense and a career night from Matthew Pittman to earn their 2nd win of the season. A big crowd saw Coffee County come out on top 44 to 13.
After filling in for injured quarterback Connor Shemwell the last 2 games, Pittman was pressed into service as a running back on Friday night and stole the show. The junior ran the ball 23 times for 245 yards and 3 touchdowns while catching 2 passes for 58 yards and another touchdown. He also played one snap on defense and got an interception. For his efforts, Pittman was named the Mid-Tenn Turf Most Valuable Player. Connor Shemwell was 8 for 17 passing for 146 yards and 3 touchdown passes. C.J. Anthony and Collin Ward each caught touchdown passes.
Coffee County took their first drive down the field for a touchdown as Shemwell hit Anthiny for a 29 yard touchdown pass. After Rockvale tied the game, Coffee County scored on a 63 yard touchdown run with 7:17 left in the game. Felix Salinas added a field goal with no time on the clock to give the Raiders a 17 to 7 lead at the half. A revived Raider defense forced 3 turnovers by Rockvale, including 2 in the 2nd half as they dominated the line of scrimmage. The win moves the Raiders record to 2 and 4 on the season and 2 and 2 in region play.
The Red Raiders hit the road next Friday as they travel to Nashville to take on Maplewood. The game will kick off at 7 PM at Maplewood High School. Thunder Radio’s live coverage will begin with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show at 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: www.thunder1320.com/downloads