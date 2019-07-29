Coffee County Football Has “Good Day” on Monday in First Day in Full Pads

The Coffee County Red Raider football team put on full pads for the first time this summer on Monday. In the first day allowed in full pads by TSSAA, the 60+ Red Raiders worked out for about 2 hours in the Monday afternoon heat.
Coach Doug Greene was pleased with the day. “The kids were excited about being out here in pads” said Greene. “I thought they transitioned well(between practice periods) and did not waste any time.” He was pleased with his teams improvement in tackling. “Our execution of the run game is better right now than I hoped it would be. Defensively, I think we finally have our players in the right spots. There is a good culture here, the old guys are helping the young guys and they are competing in practice” added Greene.
The Red Raiders will host their first scrimmage on Friday, August 2nd when they welcome Stewarts Creek to Carden-Jarrell Field in a varsity/freshman doubleheader. That scrimmage will get underway at 5:30 PM. The public is urged to come out and show their support.
The Red Raiders will open the 2019 season on August 23rd when they travel to Winchester to take on Franklin County. That game will kick-off at 7 PM and as always, Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you every second of every game.