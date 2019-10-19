Coffee County Football Falls to Warren County on Friday Night

Traveling to McMinnville on Friday night, the Coffee County CHS football team took on Warren County on a beautiful evening for football. Warren County got off to a hot start as they scored touchdowns on their first 3 offensive drives and on the final play of the first half. That momentum pushed them to the 42 to 20 win.
Warren County used their power running game to roll up 302 yards of total offense in the 1st half as they led at intermission 35 to 14. Coffee County made some defensive adjustments at the half to limit the Pioneers to 132 yards in the second half.
Coffee County was led in rushing by Matthew Pittman who had 101 yards on 17 carries and 2 touchdowns. Marshall Haney rushed 10 times for 60 yards. Connor Shemwell was 4 of 13 passing for 29 yards and a touchdown as he hit Collin Ward with a 19 yard touchdown pass. Jalen Williams finished the game with 3 tackles for a loss as he was selected the Mid Tenn Turf Most Valuable Player of the game.
Coffee County will return home on Friday night for their final home game of the season taking on Oakland. Friday night will be Senior Night and the Annual “Pink Out Game” for cancer awareness. Kick-off is set for 7 PM at Carden-Jarrell Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast beginning with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show, maintained by Premier Lawn Care, starting at 6.
Download the broadcast at: www.Thunder1320.com/downloads