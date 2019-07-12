«

Coffee County Football Battles Lincoln County on Thursday

Terreal Clayborne of Coffee County CHS football runs a pass route during Thursday’s scrimmage action

“We are not there yet, but we are getting better” said Red Raider football coach Doug Greene on Thursday night.  The Coffee County CHS football team welcomed Lincoln County to Carden-Jarrell Field for a 7 on 7 scrimmage.  The varsity squads played five, 10 play series on the day.

The Red Raiders were able to move the ball offensively but scored only 1 touchdown.  On defense, Coffee County gave up 4 touchdowns but picked off 5 passes.  C.J. Anthony, Terreal Clayborne, Marshall Haney, Jamie Norris and Ashton Ferrell all had interceptions for the Raiders.  Matthew Pittman threw for the Raiders lone score hitting J.T. Bush on a 25 yard touchdown over the middle.

Coffee County will end the 7 on 7 portion of their summer next week with a pair of road trips to compete in a pair of 7 on 7 tournaments.  On Tuesday, the Raiders will visit Walker Valley in a tournament set to begin at 6 PM EDT.  On Thursday, they travel to Shelbyville for a tournament beginning at 8:30 AM.  Each tournament will give the Raiders 5 games.