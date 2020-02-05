Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Fastpitch Association Signups Continue on Saturday

The Coffee County Fastpitch Association will hold signups every Saturday in February at the Ada Wright Center.  The fastpitch softball league will hold signups from 9 AM to 2 PM.  Parents wishing to register their child need to bring the child’s birth certificate to signups.  Children wishing to participate need to be at least 4 years old when games begin in April. 

The league is open to children ages 4 to 14 in 5 separate age divisions.  Cost to participate is $45 per child.  You can also register online at: https://playpass.com/CoffeeCoFastpitch

If you need more information, contact Matt Asher at 931-588-9919 or Renee Asher at 931-581-3668.  You can also get more information by visiting the league’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeCountyFastPitchAssociation

If you are interested in sponsoring or coaching a team, or would like to be an umpire, you can fill out an application at: https://playpass.com/CoffeeCoFastpitch