Coffee County Fastpitch Association Signups Continue on Saturday

The Coffee County Fastpitch Association will hold signups every Saturday in February at the Ada Wright Center. The fastpitch softball league will hold signups from 9 AM to 2 PM. Parents wishing to register their child need to bring the child’s birth certificate to signups. Children wishing to participate need to be at least 4 years old when games begin in April.
The league is open to children ages 4 to 14 in 5 separate age divisions. Cost to participate is $45 per child. You can also register online at: https://playpass.com/CoffeeCoFastpitch
If you need more information, contact Matt Asher at 931-588-9919 or Renee Asher at 931-581-3668. You can also get more information by visiting the league’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeCountyFastPitchAssociation
If you are interested in sponsoring or coaching a team, or would like to be an umpire, you can fill out an application at: https://playpass.com/CoffeeCoFastpitch