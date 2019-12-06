Coffee County Falls in a Friday Sweep at White County

The Coffee County Central High School basketball teams made the trek to Sparta on Friday night to tangle with the talented Warrior teams of White County. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County was swept in the road doubleheader by White County. The girls fell on a last-second shot 63 to 62 while turnovers doomed the Red Raiders in a 71 to 55 defeat.
In the girls game, Coffee County fell behind by 10 points with 6:30 to go in the third quarter before battling back to take a three-point lead into the 4th quarter. The Lady Raiders were able to stretch the lead to 7 with 4:30 to play but White County went on a run in the final 99 seconds culminated by a three-point basket at the buzzer to get the win. Bella Vincent led Coffee County and scoring as she had 24 points to be named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. Ellie Chumlee finished with 18 points and Jalie Ruehling added 12. The loss drops Coffee County to a record of 7 and 2 overall
The Red Raiders took a 4 point lead into the second quarter but White County used 6 Coffee County turnovers in the second quarter to take an 11-point lead into the half. In the third quarter, White County outscored Coffee County 24 to 5 to seal the outcome. Coffee County was led in scoring by Shawn Anderson who had 17 points as he named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. Trenton Scribner added 10 points and Jaylen Wooten finished with seven. The loss drops Coffee County to 6 and 3 on the season.
The Red Raiders are back in action on Saturday night when they welcome Marshall County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym for a boys only game. The JV Red Raiders will play at 6 PM while the varsity game will tip off at 7:30. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the varsity game. Our live coverage will begin with the Char-El Apartment and Home Rental Pregame Show at 7:20. Both Raider teams return to the court on Monday when they travel to Coalmont to take on Grundy County. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM; our live coverage will begin with the Powers Storage pregame show at 5:50.
