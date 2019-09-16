Coffee County Elementary Cross Country Results

The Coffee County Elementary Cross Country League held their 2nd race of the season on Wednesday at the Manchester Soccer Park. Representing 10 schools, 108 girl runners and 141 boy runners competed in the 1 mile race. In the girls’ division, Lizzy Sharpton of Farrar Elementary won the girls’ race with a time of 6:26.2 while the team from New Union claimed the girls’ team title. For the boys’, Westwood was the team champion while Ricardo Solorio of Westwood won the top finishing individual with a time of 6:11.5.
Final Girls’ Team Standings
1st – New Union
2nd – College Street
3rd – Westwood
4th – North Coffee
5th – East Lincoln
Final Boys’ Team Standings
1st – Westwood
2nd – College Street
3rd – Farrar
4th – New Union
5th – North Coffee
Top 10 Individuals – Girls’
1 – Lizzy Shaprton(Farrar)
2 – Jada Nagel(College Street)
3 – Jaydee Nogodula(New Union)
4 – Chloe Hensiek(New Union)
5 – Reece Finch(Westwood)
6 – Allie Judge(New Union)
7 – Laurae Martinez(College Street)
8 – Genia Stephens(Farrar)
9 – Jenslee Nogodula(New Union)
10 – Harlow Maychrzak(North Coffee)
Top 10 Individuals – Boys’
1 – Ricardo Solorio(Westwood)
2 – Ty Deaton(College Street)
3 – Brady Christian(Westwood)
4 – Joan Deanda(Westwood)
5 – Ethan Reed(East Coffee)
6 – Jonah Vallejos(Farrar)
7 – Aiden Walker(Westwood)
8 – Myles McIntosh(New Union)
9 – Payton Behrendorff(Farrar)
10 – Easton Hinson(New Union)