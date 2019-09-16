«

»

Coffee County Elementary Cross Country Results

The Coffee County Elementary Cross Country League held their 2nd race of the season on Wednesday at the Manchester Soccer Park.  Representing 10 schools, 108 girl runners and 141 boy runners competed in the 1 mile race.  In the girls’ division, Lizzy Sharpton of Farrar Elementary won the girls’ race with a time of 6:26.2 while the team from New Union claimed the girls’ team title.  For the boys’, Westwood was the team champion while Ricardo Solorio of Westwood won the top finishing individual with a time of 6:11.5.

Final Girls’ Team Standings

1st – New Union

2nd – College Street

3rd – Westwood

4th – North Coffee

5th – East Lincoln

 

Final Boys’ Team Standings

1st – Westwood

2nd – College Street

3rd – Farrar

4th – New Union

5th – North Coffee

 

Top 10 Individuals – Girls’

1 – Lizzy Shaprton(Farrar)

2 – Jada Nagel(College Street)

3 – Jaydee Nogodula(New Union)

4 – Chloe Hensiek(New Union)

5 – Reece Finch(Westwood)

6 – Allie Judge(New Union)

7 – Laurae Martinez(College Street)

8 – Genia Stephens(Farrar)

9 – Jenslee Nogodula(New Union)

10 – Harlow Maychrzak(North Coffee)

 

Top 10 Individuals – Boys’

1 – Ricardo Solorio(Westwood)

2 – Ty Deaton(College Street)

3 – Brady Christian(Westwood)

4 – Joan Deanda(Westwood)

5 – Ethan Reed(East Coffee)

6 – Jonah Vallejos(Farrar)

7 – Aiden Walker(Westwood)

8 – Myles McIntosh(New Union)

9 – Payton Behrendorff(Farrar)

10 – Easton Hinson(New Union)