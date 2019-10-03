Coffee County Elementary Cross Country League Results – September 26th

The Coffee County Elementary Cross Country League held their 3rd race of the season on Thursday, September 26th at the Manchester Soccer Park. Representing 11 schools, 117 girl runners and 136 boy runners competed in the 1 mile race. In the girls’ division, Brindley Duncan of Robert E. Lee Elementary won the girls’ race with a time of 5:48.4 while the team from New Union claimed the girls’ team title. For the boys’, Westwood was the team champion while Gage Allen of E. Lee Elementary was the top finishing individual with a time of 5:45.0.
Final Girls’ Team Standings
1st – New Union
2nd – Robert E. Lee
3rd – College Street
Final Boys’ Team Standings
1st – Westwood
2nd – College Street
3rd – Farrar
Top 10 Individuals – Girls’
1 – Brindley Duncan(Robert E. Lee)
2 – Lizzy Shaprton(Farrar)
3 – Harper McShea(Robert E. Lee)
4 – Chloe Hensiek(New Union)
5 – Jaydee Nogodula(New Union)
6 – Allie Judge(New Union)
7 – Reagan Goff(College Street)
8 – Lily Duckworth(Robert E. Lee)
9 – Reece Finch(Westwood)
10 – Jenslee Nogodula(New Union)
Top 10 Individuals – Boys’
1 – Gage Allen(Robert E. Lee)
2 – Ricardo Solorio(Westwood)
3 – Alex Miller(Robert E. Lee)
4 – Aiden Walker(Westwood)
5 – Ty Deaton(College Street)
6 – Brady Christian(Westwood)
7 – Luke Lowe(Hillsboro)
8 – Ethan Reed(East Coffee)
9 – Brody McShea(Robert E. Lee)
10 – Easton Hinson(New Union)