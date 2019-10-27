Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Elementary Basketball Update

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League was in action on Saturday with a full slate of 8 games.  Four girls’ games and 4 boys’ games filled the day of games at Coffee County Middle School. 

In girls’ play, East Coffee dropped Hickerson 16 to 5; New Union rolled over North Coffee 30 to 14; Westwood caged Hillsboro 28 to 7 and College Street blanked Deerfield 17 to 0. 

In boys’ play, East Coffee grounded Hickerson 23 to 8; North Coffee got past New Union 27 to 16; Westwood tamed Hillsboro 27 to 11 and College Street shot down Deerfield 23 to 4.

The league will be back in action on Saturday.  Saturday’s Schedule:

Schedule for November 2nd  GirlsBoys
HillsborovsNew Union9:0010:00
DeerfieldvsNorth Coffee11:0012:00
East CoffeevsWestwood1:002:00
College StvsHickerson3:004:00

Updated League Standings(thru October 26)

PlaceGirlsWinsLosses
1Westwood30
1New Union30
3Hillsboro21
3East Coffee21
5North Coffee12
5College Street12
7Hickerson02
7Deerfield03
PlaceBoysWinsLosses
1College Street30
1North Coffee30
3Hillsboro21
3East Coffee21
5New Union12
5Westwood12
7Deerfield03
7Hickerson03

