Coffee County Elementary Basketball Update

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League was in action on Saturday with a full slate of 8 games. Four girls’ games and 4 boys’ games filled the day of games at Coffee County Middle School.
In girls’ play, East Coffee dropped Hickerson 16 to 5; New Union rolled over North Coffee 30 to 14; Westwood caged Hillsboro 28 to 7 and College Street blanked Deerfield 17 to 0.
In boys’ play, East Coffee grounded Hickerson 23 to 8; North Coffee got past New Union 27 to 16; Westwood tamed Hillsboro 27 to 11 and College Street shot down Deerfield 23 to 4.
The league will be back in action on Saturday. Saturday’s Schedule:
|Schedule for November 2nd
|Girls
|Boys
|Hillsboro
|vs
|New Union
|9:00
|10:00
|Deerfield
|vs
|North Coffee
|11:00
|12:00
|East Coffee
|vs
|Westwood
|1:00
|2:00
|College St
|vs
|Hickerson
|3:00
|4:00
Updated League Standings(thru October 26)
|Place
|Girls
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Westwood
|3
|0
|1
|New Union
|3
|0
|3
|Hillsboro
|2
|1
|3
|East Coffee
|2
|1
|5
|North Coffee
|1
|2
|5
|College Street
|1
|2
|7
|Hickerson
|0
|2
|7
|Deerfield
|0
|3
|Place
|Boys
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|College Street
|3
|0
|1
|North Coffee
|3
|0
|3
|Hillsboro
|2
|1
|3
|East Coffee
|2
|1
|5
|New Union
|1
|2
|5
|Westwood
|1
|2
|7
|Deerfield
|0
|3
|7
|Hickerson
|0
|3