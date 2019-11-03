Coffee County Elementary Basketball Report

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League was in action on Saturday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. All 16 teams were in action in 4 girls’ and 4 boys’ games.
In girls’ games, New Union caged Hillsboro 29 to 10; North Coffee charged past Deerfield 25 to 10; Westwood bounced East Coffee 31 to 19 and College Street grounded Hickerson 12 to 5.
In boys’ games, New Union bested Hillsboro 21 to 10; North Coffee doubled up Deerfield 28 to 14; Westwood blanked East Coffee 26 to 0 and College Street clawed Hickerson 39 to 2.
Saturday’s Prep Schedule
|Schedule for November 9th
|Girls
|Boys
|New Union
|vs
|Westwood
|9:00
|10:00
|North Coffee
|vs
|Hillsboro
|11:00
|12:00
|Deerfield
|vs
|Hickerson
|1:00
|2:00
|College St
|vs
|East Coffee
|3:00
|4:00
Updated League Standings
|Place
|Girls
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Westwood
|4
|0
|1
|New Union
|4
|0
|3
|Hillsboro
|2
|2
|3
|East Coffee
|2
|2
|3
|North Coffee
|2
|2
|3
|College Street
|2
|2
|7
|Hickerson
|0
|4
|7
|Deerfield
|0
|4
|Place
|Boys
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|College Street
|4
|0
|1
|North Coffee
|4
|0
|3
|Hillsboro
|2
|2
|3
|East Coffee
|2
|2
|3
|New Union
|2
|2
|3
|Westwood
|2
|2
|7
|Deerfield
|0
|4
|7
|Hickerson
|0
|4