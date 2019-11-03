Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Elementary Basketball Report

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League was in action on Saturday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.  All 16 teams were in action in 4 girls’ and 4 boys’ games. 

In girls’ games, New Union caged Hillsboro 29 to 10; North Coffee charged past Deerfield 25 to 10; Westwood bounced East Coffee 31 to 19 and College Street grounded Hickerson 12 to 5.  

In boys’ games, New Union bested Hillsboro 21 to 10; North Coffee doubled up Deerfield 28 to 14; Westwood blanked East Coffee 26 to 0 and College Street clawed Hickerson 39 to 2. 

Saturday’s Prep Schedule

Schedule for November 9th  GirlsBoys
New UnionvsWestwood9:0010:00
North CoffeevsHillsboro11:0012:00
DeerfieldvsHickerson1:002:00
College StvsEast Coffee3:004:00

Updated League Standings

PlaceGirlsWinsLosses
1Westwood40
1New Union40
3Hillsboro22
3East Coffee22
3North Coffee22
3College Street22
7Hickerson04
7Deerfield04
PlaceBoysWinsLosses
1College Street40
1North Coffee40
3Hillsboro22
3East Coffee22
3New Union22
3Westwood22
7Deerfield04
7Hickerson04

