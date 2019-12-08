Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Elementary Basketball Postseason Tournament Gets Underway

The Coffee County Elementary League opened up their postseason tournament on Saturday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.  Four boys’ and 4 girls’ quarterfinal matchups advanced 8 teams to Thursday night’s semifinals.  The championship and consolation games will be held on Saturday. 

In girls’ games on Saturday, East Coffee got a thrilling 15 to 14 double overtime win over College Street; North Coffee raced past Hillsboro 27 to 4; New Union dumped Hickerson 43 to 11 and Westwood shot down Deerfield 36 to 2.

In the boys’ quarterfinals, Westwood bested East Coffee 16 to 9; New Union doubled up Hillsboro 22 to 11; North Coffee rolled over 30 to 5 and College Street clipped Hickerson 34 to 2.

Thursday night’s semifinal schedule
5 PM – East Coffee vs. North Coffee – Girls
6 PM – Westwood vs. New Union – Boys
7 PM – Westwood vs. New Union – Girls
8 PM – College Street vs. North Coffee – Boys