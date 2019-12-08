Coffee County Elementary Basketball Postseason Tournament Gets Underway

The Coffee County Elementary League opened up their postseason tournament on Saturday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Four boys’ and 4 girls’ quarterfinal matchups advanced 8 teams to Thursday night’s semifinals. The championship and consolation games will be held on Saturday.
In girls’ games on Saturday, East Coffee got a thrilling 15 to 14 double overtime win over College Street; North Coffee raced past Hillsboro 27 to 4; New Union dumped Hickerson 43 to 11 and Westwood shot down Deerfield 36 to 2.
In the boys’ quarterfinals, Westwood bested East Coffee 16 to 9; New Union doubled up Hillsboro 22 to 11; North Coffee rolled over 30 to 5 and College Street clipped Hickerson 34 to 2.
Thursday night’s semifinal schedule
5 PM – East Coffee vs. North Coffee – Girls
6 PM – Westwood vs. New Union – Boys
7 PM – Westwood vs. New Union – Girls
8 PM – College Street vs. North Coffee – Boys