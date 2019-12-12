Coffee County Elementary Basketball Post Season Tournament Semifinals Held on Thursday

The semifinal round of the Coffee County Youth Basketball League took place on Thursday night at CHS. The 4 semifinal teams in each division did battle looking to reach Saturday’s finals.
In girls’ action, New Union grabbed a 28 to 19 win over North Coffee in the first semifinal. Westwood raced past East Coffee in the nightcap 38 to 9.
In boys’ action, North Coffee held off New Union 23 to 17 to advance to Saturday’s finals. They will match up against College Street who rolled over Westwood 31 to 9
Saturday’s schedule at CHS is:
9:00 – North Coffee vs. East Coffee – Girls
10:00 – New Union vs. Westwood – Boys
11:00 – Cheerleading Exhibition
12:00 – New Union vs. Westwood – Girls
1:30 – North Coffee vs. College Street – Boys