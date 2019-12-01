Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Elementary Basketball League Results from Saturday

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League concluded their season on Saturday with a full slate of games.  Four boys’ contests and 4 girls’ contests were featured on the full slate of action at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.  The postseason tournament is set to get underway on Saturday.  Eight games will fill the schedule for the quarterfinal round.  Thunder Radio will have that full schedule for you later in the week. 

In boys’ action on Saturday, New Union ran past Deerfield 27 to 8; East Coffee tamed Hillsboro 23 to 14; Westwood clipped Hickerson 38 to 2 and College Street held off North Coffee in a battle for the regular title.

In girls’ games, New Union drilled Deerfield 40 to 5; East Coffee edged Hillsboro 15 to 11; Westwood dropped Hickerson 35 to 4 and North Coffee bested College Street 26 to 15.

Regular Season Final Standings(unofficial)

PlaceGirlsWinsLosses
1Westwood70
2New Union61
3North Coffee52
4College Street43
5East Coffee34
6Hillsboro25
7Hickerson16
8Deerfield07
PlaceBoysWinsLosses
1College Street70
2North Coffee61
3New Union52
4Westwood43
5East Coffee34
6Hillsboro25
7Deerfield16
8Hickerson07