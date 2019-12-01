Coffee County Elementary Basketball League Results from Saturday

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League concluded their season on Saturday with a full slate of games. Four boys’ contests and 4 girls’ contests were featured on the full slate of action at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The postseason tournament is set to get underway on Saturday. Eight games will fill the schedule for the quarterfinal round. Thunder Radio will have that full schedule for you later in the week.
In boys’ action on Saturday, New Union ran past Deerfield 27 to 8; East Coffee tamed Hillsboro 23 to 14; Westwood clipped Hickerson 38 to 2 and College Street held off North Coffee in a battle for the regular title.
In girls’ games, New Union drilled Deerfield 40 to 5; East Coffee edged Hillsboro 15 to 11; Westwood dropped Hickerson 35 to 4 and North Coffee bested College Street 26 to 15.
Regular Season Final Standings(unofficial)
|Place
|Girls
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Westwood
|7
|0
|2
|New Union
|6
|1
|3
|North Coffee
|5
|2
|4
|College Street
|4
|3
|5
|East Coffee
|3
|4
|6
|Hillsboro
|2
|5
|7
|Hickerson
|1
|6
|8
|Deerfield
|0
|7
|Place
|Boys
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|College Street
|7
|0
|2
|North Coffee
|6
|1
|3
|New Union
|5
|2
|4
|Westwood
|4
|3
|5
|East Coffee
|3
|4
|6
|Hillsboro
|2
|5
|7
|Deerfield
|1
|6
|8
|Hickerson
|0
|7