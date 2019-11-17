Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Elementary Basketball League Report

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League was in action on Saturday with 8 games.  Saturday’s games were the next to the last games of the regular season.  The league will hold the final games of the regular season on Saturday, November 30th

In girls’ games on Saturday, North Coffee topped East Coffee, College Street rolled over Hillsboro, Westwood shot down Deerfield and New Union dropped Hickerson.  In boys’ game, North Coffee charged past East Coffee, College Street doubled up Hillsboro, Westwood shut out Deerfield and New Union grounded Hickerson. 

Updated Season Standings

PlaceGirlsWinsLosses
1Westwood60
2New Union51
3North Coffee42
3College Street42
5Hillsboro24
5East Coffee24
7Hickerson15
8Deerfield06
PlaceBoysWinsLosses
1College Street60
1North Coffee60
3New Union42
5Hillsboro24
5East Coffee24
4Westwood33
7Deerfield15
8Hickerson06
Schedule for November 30th  GirlsBoys
DeerfieldvsNew Union9:0010:00
East CoffeevsHillsboro11:0012:00
WestwoodvsHickerson1:002:00
North CoffeevsCollege Street3:004:00