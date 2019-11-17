Coffee County Elementary Basketball League Report

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League was in action on Saturday with 8 games. Saturday’s games were the next to the last games of the regular season. The league will hold the final games of the regular season on Saturday, November 30th.
In girls’ games on Saturday, North Coffee topped East Coffee, College Street rolled over Hillsboro, Westwood shot down Deerfield and New Union dropped Hickerson. In boys’ game, North Coffee charged past East Coffee, College Street doubled up Hillsboro, Westwood shut out Deerfield and New Union grounded Hickerson.
Updated Season Standings
|Place
|Girls
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Westwood
|6
|0
|2
|New Union
|5
|1
|3
|North Coffee
|4
|2
|3
|College Street
|4
|2
|5
|Hillsboro
|2
|4
|5
|East Coffee
|2
|4
|7
|Hickerson
|1
|5
|8
|Deerfield
|0
|6
|Place
|Boys
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|College Street
|6
|0
|1
|North Coffee
|6
|0
|3
|New Union
|4
|2
|5
|Hillsboro
|2
|4
|5
|East Coffee
|2
|4
|4
|Westwood
|3
|3
|7
|Deerfield
|1
|5
|8
|Hickerson
|0
|6
|Schedule for November 30th
|Girls
|Boys
|Deerfield
|vs
|New Union
|9:00
|10:00
|East Coffee
|vs
|Hillsboro
|11:00
|12:00
|Westwood
|vs
|Hickerson
|1:00
|2:00
|North Coffee
|vs
|College Street
|3:00
|4:00