Coffee County Elementary Basketball League Opens Season

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League opened their 47th season on Saturday with 8 games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. All 8 schools played a girls and a boys’ game in the day long schedule on Saturday. On Monday, 4 elementary teams were in action to begin the 2nd week of competition.
On Saturday in girls’ action, Hillsboro beat Deerfield 14 to 9. New Union raced by East Coffee 23 to 10. Westwood dumped College Street 21 to 5 and North Coffee blasted Hickerson 22 to 2. In boys’ action, Hillsboro pushed past Deerfield 17 to 3. New Union outlasted East Coffee 17 to 11. College Street tamed Westwood 26 to 11 and North Coffee clipped Hickerson 32 to 1.
On Monday night in girls’ action, East Coffee shut down Deerfield 9 to 1 and New Union toasted College Street 32 to 6. In boys’ action on Monday, East Coffee edged Deerfield 13 to 12 and College Street topped New Union 29 to 17.
Week #2 action continues on Tuesday when North Coffee takes on Westwood in a doubleheader beginning at 5 PM and Hickerson plays Hillsboro in a pair of games beginning at 7 PM. Each doubleheader begins with the girls’ contest, followed by the boys’ game.