Coffee County Elementary Basketball League Crowns Westwood and College Street as Season Champs

The Coffee County Youth Basketball League crowned their 2019 champions in Saturday’s finals at CHS. In the girls’ games, North Coffee beat East Coffee in the consolation game while Westwood edged New Union. In the boys’ games, Westwood squeaked by New Union in the consolation game and College Street dropped North Coffee in the championship game.
In the girls’ consolation, North Coffee bested East Coffee 21 to 15. Sierra Star led the Lady Chargers in points with 13 points. Danni Hillis added 8 points. For the Lady Warriors, was the leading scorer as she had 13 points. Taylor McBride added 2 points for East.
In the boys’ consolation, Westwood came back from a halftime deficit to grab a 23 to 22 win over New Union. Caleb Hill was the leading scorer for the victorious Eagles as he finished with 8 points. Aiden Walker added 5 points for Westwood. New Union was led in scoring by Audie Nicoll who had 11 points while Jacob Mullen added 4 points for the Rebels.
In the girls’ championship, Westwood had to hold off a furious New Union rally to get a 17 to 14 win. After holding the Lady Rebels scoreless in the 1st half, Westwood saw New Union fight their way back to cut the deficit to 1 point in the waning minutes of the game. Westwood finished the season with a perfect 10 and 0 record to gain their 2nd straight league title and 4th league title in the last 6 years. Jules Ferrell led Westwood in scoring with 8 points. Reese Finch added 3 points for the Lady Eagles.
In the boys’ championship, College Street opened up an early 5 point lead in the 1st quarter against North Coffee as they rolled to a 35 to 14 win. The Cougars never trailed in the game as they claimed their 7th straight title. Gabriel Hambly led College Street in scoring with 10 points while Carter Bell chipped in 8 points. Brady Sizemore led the Chargers in scoring with 4 points.
Members of the Westwood girls’ and College Street boys’ teams will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to review their seasons. The Coffee Coaches Show airs at 10 AM each Saturday and is broadcast live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.