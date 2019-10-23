Coffee County Elementary Basketball Action on Tuesday

The Coffee County Youth Basketball League was in action on Tuesday night for a pair of doubleheaders. In girls’ action, Westwood drilled North Coffee 25 to 9 and Hillsboro doubled up Hickerson 20 to 10. In boys’ play, North Coffee edged Westwood in overtime 43 to 40 and Hillsboro dropped Hickerson 25 to 6.
The elementary league will be back in action on Saturday with a full slate of action. Play begins at 9 AM with a doubleheader between Hickerson and East Coffee. At 11 AM, New Union takes on North Coffee. At 1 PM it is a doubleheader between Westwood and Hillsboro and at 3 PM, Deerfield squares off against College Street. Each matchup will feature a doubleheader with a girls’ game first, followed by the boys’ contest.
Updated standings(through October 22nd)
|Place
|Girls
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Westwood
|2
|0
|1
|New Union
|2
|0
|1
|Hillsboro
|2
|0
|4
|North Coffee
|1
|1
|4
|East Coffee
|1
|1
|6
|Hickerson
|0
|2
|6
|College Street
|0
|2
|6
|Deerfield
|0
|2
|Place
|Boys
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|College Street
|2
|0
|1
|Hillsboro
|2
|0
|1
|North Coffee
|2
|0
|4
|New Union
|1
|1
|4
|East Coffee
|1
|1
|6
|Deerfield
|0
|2
|6
|Westwood
|0
|2
|6
|Hickerson
|0
|2