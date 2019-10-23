Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Elementary Basketball Action on Tuesday

The Coffee County Youth Basketball League was in action on Tuesday night for a pair of doubleheaders.  In girls’ action, Westwood drilled North Coffee 25 to 9 and Hillsboro doubled up Hickerson 20 to 10.  In boys’ play, North Coffee edged Westwood in overtime 43 to 40 and Hillsboro dropped Hickerson 25 to 6.

The elementary league will be back in action on Saturday with a full slate of action.  Play begins at 9 AM with a doubleheader between Hickerson and East Coffee.  At 11 AM, New Union takes on North Coffee.  At 1 PM it is a doubleheader between Westwood and Hillsboro and at 3 PM, Deerfield squares off against College Street.  Each matchup will feature a doubleheader with a girls’ game first, followed by the boys’ contest.  

Updated standings(through October 22nd)

PlaceGirlsWinsLosses
1Westwood20
1New Union20
1Hillsboro20
4North Coffee11
4East Coffee11
6Hickerson02
6College Street02
6Deerfield02
PlaceBoysWinsLosses
1College Street20
1Hillsboro20
1North Coffee20
4New Union11
4East Coffee11
6Deerfield02
6Westwood02
6Hickerson02

