Coffee County edges past Westwood in cross-town softball matchup

Coffee Middle’s Lady Raiders got the best of Westwood in a cross-town rivalry Wednesday afternoon at CMS – but just barely.
The Lady Raiders got three runs in the third with the help of some errors and that was the difference in a 4-1 CMS win over Westwood.
Channah Gannon got CMS on the board first with a double in the second inning, coming in to score on a fielder’s choice hit into by Skipper.
Westwood answered in the third when Campbell reached on an error and made her way around the bases to tie the score at 1-1.
CMS pulled away for good in the bottom of the third, though. Savannah Cooper walked, Anderson reached on an error and Gannon singled – all three came around to score.
Gannon got the win for CMS. She struck out 11 Westwood batters. Lily Norman was hit with the loss despite allowing just four Lady Raider hits.
Coffee County improves to 6-3 on the season with the win. Westwood falls to 3-2.