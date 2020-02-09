Coffee County Dance Team Grabs Strong Finishes in Georgia Competition

The Coffee County CHS Dance team competed in the Peachtree City Championship located in Peachtree City, GA this weekend. Going up against teams from Tennessee, Georgia and Florida, the dance team got a pair of Top 10 finishes. The Raiderettes placed 8th in the Pom Pom routine and 3rd in Hiphop routine.
Dance coach Ashley Kraft was pleased with her team’s performance. “Getting that 3rd place in Hiphop during our first year at this competition is huge!” said Kraft.
The Raiderettes compete again on February 29th in Huntsville, Alabama in the America’s Best Dixie Championship. The Huntsville competition will end the season. The dance team will host tryouts on March 18th and 19th for the 2020 – 2021 season.