Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Dance Team Grabs Strong Finishes in Georgia Competition

Members of the Coffee County Raiderette dance team at Georgia competition on Saturday[Photo by Ashley Kraft]

The Coffee County CHS Dance team competed in the Peachtree City Championship located in Peachtree City, GA this weekend. Going up against teams from Tennessee, Georgia and Florida, the dance team got a pair of Top 10 finishes.  The Raiderettes placed 8th in the Pom Pom routine and 3rd in Hiphop routine.

Dance coach Ashley Kraft was pleased with her team’s performance.  “Getting that 3rd place in Hiphop during our first year at this competition is huge!” said Kraft. 

The Raiderettes compete again on February 29th in Huntsville, Alabama in the America’s Best Dixie Championship.   The Huntsville competition will end the season.  The dance team will host tryouts on March 18th and 19th for the 2020 – 2021 season.