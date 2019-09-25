«

Coffee County Cross Country Race League Meet Scheduled for Thursday

The Coffee County Elementary Cross Country League will hold their 3rd race of the season on Thursday afternoon in Manchester.  The league is made up of 2 elementary schools in Tullahoma, both Manchester City School system elementary schools and all 6 elementary schools in the Coffee County School system.

Thursday’s 1 mile race will be held at the Manchester Soccer Park located on McMinnville Hwy directly across the street from J&G Pizza and Steak House.  The boys’ race will start at 4 PM with the girls’ race to follow.  The race is hosted by the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department.