Coffee County Cross Country Competes in MidState Championship

The Coffee County CHS cross country team traveled to Dickson on Saturday to compete in the Mid State Cross Country Association Championship. Over 500 runners descended on Buckner Park for the event featuring teams from all over middle Tennessee. In their final tune-up before Saturday’s region championship, the Raider runners posted strong times on a chilly day in Dickson.
For the Red Raiders, Jacob Rutledge led the way with a 35th place finish posting a time 17:27.57 for the 5K course. Garrett Masters posted a time of 19:13.94, Ethan Welch finishes in 19:42.78, Jacob Slabaugh ran a 20:17.84, Christian Alvarez came home in 20:23.79, Bodey Todd ran a 20:48.66 and Jacob Melton posted a time of 20:57.09 to help lead Coffee County to a 15th place team finish.
For the Lady Raiders, Patricia Barrera was the top finisher as she posted a time of 23:05.43 to capture 96th place. Other Lady Raiders runners were: Madison Rooker who ran a 25:02.27; Zoe Mills who posted a 25:14.71; Haley Sherrill who ran a 28:22.53; Holden Shew ran a 22:26.48; and Aiden Dubler ran a 22:51.02.
The Raider thinclads are back in action on October 24th when they compete in the TSSAA Region Meet. That meet will be held at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in Lebanon. The girls’ race is set for 9:30 AM with the boys to follow at 10:10 AM.