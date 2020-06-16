Coffee County Claybusters Open AIM State Championships on Tuesday

The Coffee County Claybusters opened up competition on Tuesday in the AIM State Championships in Nashville. The Claybusters look to continue their string of state championships while adding individual titles along the way. A trio of Claybusters shot 99 out of 100 clays on Tuesday. Prior to the shoot, 3 Claybusters were named to the American Trapshooters All-American Team. Honored were Hayden Jacobs, Landon Meadows and Logan Meadows.
After a strong start to the championship on Tuesday, the Claybusters will conclude the 2 day AIM singles competition on Wednesday. The AIM State Championships is celebrating their 107th State Shoot through Sunday. The state shoot is being held at the Nashville Gun Club.