Coffee County Claybusters Capture Team and Individual Titles on Saturday

The Coffee County Claybusters traveled to Christiana on Saturday to compete in their first team shoot since March 7th. The Claybusters finished the day with a pair of 1st place plus a 2nd place team score on the day. Additionally, 5 individual picked up individual championships while 2 others grabbed runner-up finishes.
Sixteen shooters represented Coffee County in the event held at Big Springs Clay Target Sports. Grabbing first place finishes were Claybusters Team #3 shooting in the Junior Division D Class and Team #2 competing in the Sub-Junior Division Class A & B. Team #1 finished in 2nd place in the Junior Division Class A & B.
Claybusters Team #3 shot a score of 374 to outdistance Cedar City by 6 targets. Team members(with their score in parentheses) were: Xavier Bartley(95), Braden Davenport(88), Emily Deford(85) and Halie Jacobs(58). Claybusters Team #2 shot a high overall of 457 in the Sub_junior age division beating the Orange Team by 4 targets. Team members were: Riley Bellamy(95), Garrett Taylor(93), Jonah Wyatt(93), Dylan Hickerson(92) and Jacob Anderson(84). Team #1 shot an impressive 468 which was 12 missed clays behind Shelbyville. Team members were: Hayden Jacobs(98), Logan Meadows(98), Tucker Carlton(94), Landon Meadows(93) and Victoria Majors(85).
Individually, Emma Mathews(99) grabbed the Lady Championship. Logan Meadows(98) was the high scorer in juniors and Xavier Bartley(95) was the Class C champion. In doubles, Hayden Jacobs(97) was the junior champion and Garrett Taylor(93) won for the sub-juniors. Jacobs(98) was runner-up in Juniors finishing behind teammate Logan Meadows in a tiebreaker. Tucker Carlton was the runner-up among Class B shooters.