Coffee County Claybusters Capture State Team Title and Individual Championships

The Coffee County Claybusters continued to grab titles last week in the Amateur Trapshooting Association AIM State Championship at Nashville Gun Club. The Claybusters Team #1 captured the state title in the Junior Division. The Claybusters Team #2 finished in 2nd place in the Sub-Junior category.
Team #1 outdistanced 2nd place Cannon County in the Junior Division(doubles) by 11 targets. The Claybusters were led by Hayden Jacobs and Colter Smith who hit each 194 out of 200 possible targets. Tucker Carlton and Victoria Majors each shattered 191 clays. Cheyenne Martin dropped 174 to give the Claybusters a team score of 944.
Team #2 finished 10 targets behind Tennessee Smoke in the Sub-Junior Division(doubles) by 10 clays. The Sub-Junior team was led by Logan Meadows who scored 191 out of a possible 200. Emma Mathews dropped 189 clays while Landon Meadows shattered 187. Jonah Wyatt finished with a final score of 173 just ahead of teammate Aubrey Payne who scored 172.
Individually, Hayden Jacobs 194 score was good enough for the individual class championship in the Junior AA Class. Victoria Majors captured the Junior Lady’s championship. Landon Meadows won the Subjunior Doubles Championship and Jacob Anderson won the Pre-Sub Class A championship. A pair of Claybusters captured 5th place finishes as well. Colter Smith, in the Junior singles(200 shot) class and Emma Mathews in the Subjunior Handicap class.
The Claybusters return to the Nashville on Tuesday for the Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program(SCTP) Championships. The SCTP Championships run through Saturday. The SCTP Championships will be contested at the Nashville Gun Club.