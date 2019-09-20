Coffee County Claims Senior Night Win over Warren County

Celebrating Senior Night on Monday, the Coffee County CHS volleyball team welcomed Warren County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders tangled with the Lady Pioneers for the 2nd time in 5 days after defeating them on Thursday. On Monday night, the Highway 55 rivals engaged in a tight battle before Coffee County came out on top 25-23, 25-22 and 26-24.
After Coffee County led wire to wire in the 1st set, the 2 teams traded blows throughout the 2nd and 3rd sets. Coffee County had to rally from a 23 to 22 deficit in the 3rd set to escape with the set and match win. Keri Munn and Keelie Hillis closed out the match with consecutive kills to lift the Lady Raiders to a record of 19 and 9 on the season.
Coffee County had 36 kills in the match led by Munn and Kiya Ferrell who each had 9. Lexi Bryan added 8, including 4 in the 3rd set. Hillis finished with 6 kills. Ferrell led Coffee County in service aces with 5 and digs with 9. Hillis added 8 digs, 2 blocks and 11 assists. Munn added the other 2 blocks for the Lady Raiders. Sarah West finished with 8 digs while Amanda Mukai led Coffee County in assists with 16.
Coffee County will close out the regular season on Tuesday when they travel to Winchester for a match with Franklin County. First serve is set for 6:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at: www.thunder1320.com/downloads