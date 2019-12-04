Coffee County CHS Wrestling Splits Season Opening Matches

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team opened their season on Tuesday night with a tri-match in Whitwell. The Raider grapplers captured a dominant win over Brainerd by a score of 72 to 6. Against the host Tigers of Whitwell, Coffee County was edged 41 to 30.
Against Whitwell, the Raiders got pinfall wins from Jeremiah Wardell(at 113 pounds), Gavin Prater(145), Zac Galey(182) and Chris Speegle(220). Coffee County’s Dalton Long won with a forfeit at 126 pounds.
Against Brainerd, the Raiders got 10 forfeit wins. Capturing the forfeit points were: Jeremiah Wardell(106), Gabriel Westbrook(120), Dalton Long(126), Hunter Massey(132), Caleb Boothe(138), Gavin Prater(145), Hunter Waring(152), Terreance Taylor(160), Zac Galey(182) and Chris Speegle(220). Capturing pinfall wins were Zachary Speegle(170) and Cardin Stump(285).
Coffee County returns to the mat on Saturday. The Lady Raider wrestlers will travel to Clarksville to compete in the Coyote Classic at West Creek High School. The Red Raider wrestlers will visit Mt. Juliet High School to compete in the prestigious Bear Duals.