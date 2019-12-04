Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County CHS Wrestling Splits Season Opening Matches

Gavin Prater of CHS wrestling

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team opened their season on Tuesday night with a tri-match in Whitwell.  The Raider grapplers captured a dominant win over Brainerd by a score of 72 to 6.  Against the host Tigers of Whitwell, Coffee County was edged 41 to 30. 

Against Whitwell, the Raiders got pinfall wins from Jeremiah Wardell(at 113 pounds), Gavin Prater(145), Zac Galey(182) and Chris Speegle(220).  Coffee County’s Dalton Long won with a forfeit at 126 pounds.

Against Brainerd, the Raiders got 10 forfeit wins.  Capturing the forfeit points were: Jeremiah Wardell(106), Gabriel Westbrook(120), Dalton Long(126), Hunter Massey(132), Caleb Boothe(138), Gavin Prater(145), Hunter Waring(152), Terreance Taylor(160), Zac Galey(182) and Chris Speegle(220).  Capturing pinfall wins were Zachary Speegle(170) and Cardin Stump(285). 

Coffee County returns to the mat on Saturday.  The Lady Raider wrestlers will travel to Clarksville to compete in the Coyote Classic at West Creek High School.  The Red Raider wrestlers will visit Mt. Juliet High School to compete in the prestigious Bear Duals.