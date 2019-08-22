Coffee County CHS Volleyball Wins 3rd Straight on Wednesday

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team hit the road for the first time this season as they visited Whitwell. The Lady Raiders captured their 3rd straight match win with a straight set sweep of the Tigers. Coffee County won by set scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-20. The Lady Raiders have not dropped a set in their 3 matches this season.
Kiya Ferrell led the Lady Raiders in aces with 4 and tied for the team lead in kills with 7. Keelie Hillis also had 7 kills as she added 8 assists and 3 digs. Amanda Mukai led Coffee County in assists with 13 and added 3 digs. Sarah West was the team leader in digs with 8. Keri Munn finished the match as the team leader in blocks with 3 while adding 6 kills and a pair of aces.
The Lady Raiders are off until Tuesday when they travel to Columbia to take on their district rival. That match will get underway at 6:30 PM. The JV Lady Raiders will take part in a JV tournament this weekend at “The Patch”. The one-day tournament gets underway at 9 AM on Saturday.