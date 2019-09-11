Coffee County CHS Volleyball Team Sweeps Shelbyville on Tuesday Night

Returning to district play on Tuesday night, the Coffee County CHS volleyball traveled to Shelbyville to take on the Eaglettes. Coffee County improved their district record to 4 and 1 as they got a 3 set win over Shelbyville. Coffee County won by set scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-8.
Coffee County was led in kills by Lexi Bryan who had 13. Amanda Mukai led the Lady Raiders in aces with 4 and assists with 11. Sarah West had 3 digs to lead the Lady Raiders in that category and Keri Munn was the leader in blocks with 2.
The Lady Raiders will hit the road on Friday as they travel to Sevierville to take part in the Rocky Top Classic. The Lady Raiders will open tournament play on Friday night at the Sevierville Convention Center as they play Daniel Boone at 4 PM(EDT) and Bullitt East, KY at 7 PM(EDT). The Lady Raiders will have a pair of games on Saturday beginning at 9 AM with Mountain Brook, AL followed by a noon game with Lebanon. A single elimination tournament bracket will follow in the afternoon.