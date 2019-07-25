«

Coffee County CHS Volleyball Team Goes 2 and 1 at Thursday Playday

Maddie Husted of Coffee Co volleyball

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team played host to their annual scrimmage playday on Thursday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.  Dividing the 12 team field into 3 pools of 4 teams, Coffee County plopped itself in the strongest pool.  The Lady Raiders rose to the challenge posting a 2 and 1 record in their 3 games.

Coffee County opened the day against Oakland, a team they struggled with last week at Eagleville.  The Lady Raiders grabbed a 2 set win by set scores of 25-21 and 25-19.  After a short break, the Lady Raiders squared off against an impressive Riverside Christian squad.  Coffee County never trailed in a 2 set win grabbing the victory by set scores of 25-16 and 25-19.  The Lady Raiders closed out the day with a hard fought loss to Lawrence County.  The Lady Cats took the match 24-26 and 19-25.

“I thought we took a step forward today. We played more consistent” said Lady Raider coach Andrew Taylor. He went on to say,  “The girls did a good job with their service game. We played everyone that dressed and all the girls had and some good moments. I thought Keelie Hillis, Kiya Ferrell, and Maddie Husted really played well. We have to improve on our defensive slides and serve receive.”