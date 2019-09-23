Coffee County CHS Volleyball Sweeps Tullahoma

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team visited old rival Tullahoma on Monday night. For the 2nd time this season, the Lady Raiders got a clean sweep of the Lady Cats. The Lady Raider varsity swept Tullahoma for the 2nd time this year by set scores of 25-20, 25-11 and 25-21. Additionally, the freshmen and JV teams also completed their 2nd straight sweep of Tullahoma winning their matches in straight sets.
Coffee County dominated at the service line striking 19 service aces on the match. Kiya Ferrell and Amanda Mukai each had 5 aces and Maddie Husted finished with 4. Keelie Hillis led the Lady Raiders in kills as she had 6. Lexi Bryan and Abigail Parker each finished with 5 kills. Mukai was the team leader in assists with 8 while Hillis led the team in digs with 5.
The Lady Raiders return home on Wednesday for the annual “in-school game.” Coffee County will take on Eagleville in front of the public and the CHS student body. First serve is scheduled for 1:30 PM.