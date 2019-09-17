Coffee County CHS Volleyball Sweeps Lincoln County on Tuesday Night

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team opened up a crucial week of district play on Tuesday as the welcomed Lincoln County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Needing a win to stay in a 1st place tie in the district race, the Lady Raiders came out focused and ready as they swept the Lady Falcons. Coffee County won in straight sets 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17.
Coffee County played great defense and only gave up 2 service errors to grind out the crucial win. The Lady Raiders had an amazing 55 digs in the match on serve receive and added 5 ½ blocks. Kiya Ferrell led in both categories as she had 3 blocks and tied with Sarah West for 15 digs. Amanda Mukai gave Coffee County 16 assists and a pair of service aces. Keri Munn also had 2 aces and 7 kills. Keelie Hillis led the Lady Raiders in kills with 9 while adding 8 assists and 5 digs.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Thursday when they host Columbia at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. First serve is scheduled for 6:30 PM.