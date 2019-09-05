Coffee County CHS Volleyball Sweeps Franklin County

Coffee County CHS volleyball team hosted district foe Franklin County on Thursday at “The Patch”. Needing a crucial win to stay in the hunt in the district race, the Lady Raiders got it. Coffee County swept the visiting Rebelettes in straight sets 25-13, 25-20 and 25-16.
Coffee County had an outstanding 34 kills on the night while serving 11 aces. Lexi Bryan led the Lady Raiders in aces with 5 while getting 9 kills. Kiya Ferrell led Coffee County in kills with 10 while Abigail Parker added 7 kills. Parker led the team in digs with 5 and Amanda Mukai led the Lady Raiders in assists with 16.
The Lady Raiders are back at home on Monday night when they welcome non-conference foe Oakland. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening serve is set for 6:00 PM.