Coffee County CHS Volleyball Suffers First Loss of Season

Hitting the road for their first road district match of the season, the Coffee County Central High School volleyball team visited Columbia on Tuesday. Taking on one of the top teams in the district, the Lady Raiders squared off against the Lady Lions. Coffee County struggled with hitting errors as they fell in 4 sets. Coffee County dropped the match 23-25, 25-23, 17-25 and 20-25.
Twenty one hitting errors and 9 service errors ended up giving Columbia almost a 3rd of the points they would accumulate in the match. Defensively, the Lady Raiders had an impressive 52 digs and 6 blocks. Kiya Ferrell led the Lady Raiders in aces with 4, kills with 11 and digs with 13. Keri Munn led the Lady Raiders in blocks with 3 while Keelie Hillis and Lexi Bryan each had 2. Bryan also finished with 10 kills. Maddie Husted tallied 12 digs. Amanda Mukai led Coffee County in assists with 16 and Hillis added 10.
The loss is the first of the season for Coffee County. The Lady Raiders will be back on the road on Thursday when they travel to Fayetteville to take on Lincoln County. First serve is set for 6:30 PM.