Coffee County CHS Volleyball Sees Growth in Rocky Top Tournament Performance

Competing against the toughest competition they have faced all season, the Coffee County CHS volleyball team competed at Sevierville on Friday and Saturday. Coffee County was only able to grab two match victories in the 7 games they played, but gained valuable experience they can use in the postseason.
On Saturday, Coffee County got wins over Lawrence County and Murray County, KY. Against Lawrence County, the Lady Raiders got a 2 set win by set scores of 25-23 and 25-10. Keri Munn led the Lady Raiders in kills and aces with 5 and 4 respectively. She also had Coffee County’s only block. Lauren Brandy led the Lady Raiders in assists with 7 while Abigail Parker led in digs with 4.
Against Murray County, Coffee County needed 3 sets to grab the win. The Lady Raiders won by set scores of 25-13, 23-25 and 15-12. Munn was again the leader at the service line as she served up 4 more aces. Munn also had the lead in blocks with 3. Lexi Bryan led Coffee County in aces with 8 while Brandt had a team leading 8 assists and Sarah West led in digs with 7.
The Lady Raiders return home for a pair of crucial district matches this week. They will play host to Lincoln County Tuesday and Columbia on Thursday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. First serve is set for 6:30 PM each night.