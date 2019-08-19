Coffee County CHS Volleyball Opens Season with Dominant Win over Tullahoma

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team opened their season at home against old rival Tullahoma on Monday night. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, a strong performance from the service line lifted the Lady Raiders to the dominant win in straight sets. Coffee County won by set scores of 25-2, 25-13 and 25-18.
Coffee County started the match off red hot winning the first 20 points. Amanda Mukai served throughout the streak as she struck 7 aces. Coffee County finished the match with 14 aces as Mukai ended with 8. Kiya Ferrell added 2. Mukai also had the lead in assists with 12 as Keelie Hillis added 3. Hillis tied with Ferrell for the team lead in kills as each had 6. Keri Munn added 5 kills. Munn and Lexi Bryan led the Lady Raiders in blocks as each had 2.
The Lady Raiders will be back at home on Tuesday night when they host Shelbyville. First serve is scheduled for 6:30 PM.
