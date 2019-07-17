Coffee County CHS Volleyball Opens Eagleville Team Camp on Wednesday

Coffee County lost to Middle Tennessee Christian in straight sets 25-21 and 25- 17. They defeated Rockvale in straight sets 25-19 and 25-22 before getting a thrilling three-set victory over Eagleville. Coffee County won by set scores of 26-24, 24 – 26 and 15 to 11.
Coffee County Lady Raider coach Andrew Taylor complemented the play of Keelie Hillis, Lexi Bryan and Keri Munn. “Girls did a good job with handling the adversity of the day” said Taylor. “Communication and attitudes were good. Our service game with the exception of MTCS was solid. Offensively we are working hard on elevating and speeding up our arm swings. Defensively we need to improve our slides and positioning” added Taylor.
Coffee County returns to Eagleville on Thursday were they take on 2 state qualifiers from last season. They open against Watertown at 1:30 before taking on Summertown at 3. They close out the day against former district rival Lawrence County at 4:30 PM.