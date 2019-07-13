Coffee County CHS Volleyball Opens Competition at Cumberland

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team hit the road on Thursday for a 3 day team camp at Cumberland. The Lady Raiders worked on fundamentals on Thursday with positional training and a situational scrimmage with Independence. The session featured serve and serve receive along with some free ball.
On Friday, the Lady Raiders played 4 controlled scrimmages winning 2 of the 4. Coffee County got wins over Mt. Juliet Christian and Cannon County. They fell in close losses to Clarksville Northeast and Gallatin.
Coffee County will play University School of Nashville at 9:30 AM on Saturday in a 4 team, double elimination bracket. Their second game will be at 11 or 11:45.