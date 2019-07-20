Coffee County CHS Volleyball Hosts Summer Scrimmage Tournament on Thursday

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team will host their annual scrimmage play day on Thursday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Twelve teams in all will be in action beginning at 8:30 AM. Action will take place on all 3 courts so spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Coffee County will take on Oakland at 8:30 AM. They will follow that up with a 11:30 AM match against Riverside Christian. The Lady Raiders will close out play with a 1 PM match against former district rival Lawrence County.
The complete schedule is as follows: