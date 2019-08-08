Coffee County CHS Volleyball Grabs a Pair of Scrimmage Wins at Riverdale

The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider volleyball team hit the road on Thursday for a varsity/JV scrimmage with Riverdale. The varsity team rallied from a 2 set deficit to win 3 to 2 over the Lady Warriors. The JV team dropped their first set before rebounding for a 2 to 1 win.
The Lady Raiders and the Lady Warriors locked horns in an epic battle. Riverdale grabbed the first 2 sets by identical 25-20 scores. Coffee County bounced back to capture the next 2 sets 25-16 and 26-24 to set up the decisive 5th set. The Lady Raiders fought and clawed their way to a 16 to 14 win in the decisive set. The JV team dropped their first set 17-25 before rallying to a 25 to 11 win in the 2nd set to force a deciding game 3. In the 3rd set, Coffee County matched their varsity sisters with a 16 to 14 set win to claim the match.
The Lady Raiders will host another scrimmage game next Thursday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Coffee County will take on Fellowship Covenant out of Tullahoma. The public is invited to attend.