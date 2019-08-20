Coffee County CHS Volleyball Gets Straight Set Win over Shelbyville

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team opened district play on Tuesday welcoming Shelbyville to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. After blitzing Tullahoma on Monday night, the Lady Raiders got their 2nd straight sweep in dispatching the Eaglettes. Coffee County won by set scores of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-19.
Coffee County got an amazing 37 kills in the match led by Keri Munn who struck 11. Abigail Parker and Kiya Ferrell each drove home 6. Coffee County was again effective at the service line as they hammered out 12 aces against 6 service errors. Amanda Mukai led the Lady Raiders in aces with 5. Munn and Ferrell each added a pair. Mukai led the team in assists with 17 while Keelie Hillis picked up 10. Parker was credited with 6 digs and a block to round out her strong game. Hillis added 4 blocks, 5 kills and an ace.
The Lady Raiders visit Whitwell on Wednesday for their 1st road match of the year. First serve is set for 5:30 PM.