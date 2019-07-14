Coffee County CHS Volleyball Closes Out Camp with Pair of Wins

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team finished strong on Saturday in 3 day team camp at Cumberland. After a 2 and 2 performance of Friday, the Lady Raiders won both of their matches on Saturday.
On Friday, the Lady Raiders played 4 controlled scrimmages winning 2 of the 4. Coffee County got wins over Mt. Juliet Christian and Cannon County. They fell in close losses to Clarksville Northeast and Gallatin.
On Saturday, the Lady Raiders opened with a straight set win over University School of Nashville 25-15 and 25-19. In their final game, Coffee County won a 3 set rematch with Mt. Juliet Christian 19-25, 25-20 and 18-16. Coach Andrew Taylor called out the performances of Andrea Rigney, Maddie Husted, Kiya Ferrell and Lauren Brandt. The Lady Raiders will hit the road on Wednesday for 3 days of competition at Eagleville.