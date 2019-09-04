Coffee County CHS Volleyball Battles to 3 Set Win over Eagleville

In an annual tradition, the Coffee County CHS volleyball team traveled to Eagleville on Wednesday afternoon to take on the Lady Eagles in front of the Eagleville student body. The Lady Raiders used a strong service game to get the straight set win. Coffee County won by set scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-22.
With a serving effectiveness of 93.2% and 15 aces, the Lady Raiders controlled the tempo of the match. Defensively, Coffee County had 8 blocks and 37 digs as they were able to thwart the Eagleville offensive attack.
Coffee County was led at the net by Keri Munn who had 5 blocks and 6 kills. Kiya Ferrell led the Lady Raiders in kills with 7. Abigail Parker had the team lead in aces as she served up 6. Amanda Mukai was right behind her with 5 aces and had the team lead in assists with 8. Sarah West led Coffee County in digs with 12.
The Lady Raiders will return home on Thursday night for a district contest with Franklin County. First serve is set for 6:30 PM.