«

»

Coffee County CHS Volleyball Battles to 2 and 3 Record in Southern Slam

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team welcomed 15 teams to Manchester on Saturday for their annual Southern Slam Tournament.  The Lady Raiders were 2 and 1 in pool play to qualify for the Gold Bracket.  Coffee County fell in the 1st round of bracket play by eventual tournament champion Lawrence County.

The Lady Raiders opened up with a 2 set win over Fayetteville.  Coffee County won by set scores of 25-20 and 25-13.  Coffee County then dropped Franklin County in straight sets 25-8 and 25-11.  They closed out pool play with a hard fought loss to Columbia Academy losing by set scores of 24-26 and 21-25.

In the Gold bracket, took eventual tournament champion Lawrence County to 3 sets before falling 25-22, 13-25 and 10-15.  In the consolation contest, the Lady Raiders dropped a 3 set decision to White County.  Coffee County fell 25-20, 23-25 and 13-15.

The Lady Raiders will hit the road on Monday as they travel to Tullahoma for a rivalry matchup with the Lady Cats.  First serve is set for 6 PM.