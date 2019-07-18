Coffee County CHS Volleyball Battles Against Tough Competition on Thursday

Facing their toughest competition of the summer thus far, the Coffee County CHS volleyball team headed to Eagleville on Thursday for the 2nd day of the Eagleville team camp. Facing off against 3 quality programs including a state semifinalist from last year, the Lady Raiders had their hands full. Despite 3 close battles, the Lady Raiders dropped all 3 contests.
Opening up against Watertown, the Lady Raiders got a 1st set win(25 to 21) over last year’s 3rd place team in the Class A state tournament. The Lady Tigers rallied to win the last 2 sets by scores of 15-25, 11-15. Taking on Summertown in the 2nd round, the Lady Raiders tangled with a Lady Eagle team that was eliminated in the sectional round in 2018. Coffee County won the 1st set 25-22 before falling 18-25 and 11-15. The Lady Raiders closed out the day with a straight set loss to old rival Lawrence County 21-25 and 21-25.
Despite the losses, head coach Andrew Taylor was pleased with the performance of his team. “Don’t be fooled by today’s record. We played some good volleyball today” said Taylor. “We played and evaluated every kid in our program that was there today. Our staff saw a lot more good than bad” added Taylor.
The Lady Raiders return to Eagleville on Friday for the final day of the camp. They will open up against Rockvale on Friday morning at 9 AM in the 1st round of bracket play.