Coffee County CHS Tryout Information

Tryouts are TENTATIVELY scheduled for the dates on the chart below. The school is following the governor’s orders and directions from the central office and will adjust if and when instructed to do so. New information will be posted here if necessary.
CONTACT THE COACH. The school is restricted to gatherings of ten so tryouts will be in small groups. You will need to know the specific date and time to show up.
PHYSICALS. If you had a sports physical on or after April 15, 2019, that physical will be good for tryouts. If you do not have a physical within that time, you MUST get one before you tryout. Forms can be found on the TSSAA website.
HOMESCHOOLERS. Homeschool students MUST register with the LEA before trying out.
Tryout information