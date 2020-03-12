Coffee County CHS Tennis Splits Battle with Tullahoma

The Coffee County CHS tennis team welcomed Tullahoma to the Raider Academy on Thursday for their first match of the season. The Raider netters split the matchup against their rivals from West Coffee. The Lady Raiders won 4 to 3 while the Red Raiders fell by a score of 4 to 3.
The Lady Raiders carried a 3 to 2 lead after the singles matches before capturing the win with a doubles win. Grabbing wins in singles play were Emma Fulks(by a score of 8 to 5), Kylie Millaway(8 to 5) and Macie Lawrence(8 to 3). Winning in doubles action was the team of Wren Lawson and Macie Lawrence who won by a score of 8 to 5.
The Red Raiders also took a 3 to 2 lead after singles action. Wining in singles play were: Jaden Talley(9 to 7), Johnathan Welch(8 to 4) and Luke Irwin(8 to 2). Tullahoma grabbed both doubles matches to capture the match win.
Coffee County will return to action on Monday as they travel to Pulaski to take on Giles County. First match is set to get underway at 4:00 PM