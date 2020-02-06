Coffee County CHS Swimmers to Compete at State Meet

Three members of the Coffee County swim team is set to swim this weekend in Knoxville. The trio are competing in the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state championships at the University of Tennessee. The 2 day championship will be held at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee Campus.
Competing on both days for the Raider swimmers are: Nick Bogle, a freshman, is swimming in the 200 free on Friday and the 100 free on Saturday. Emily Williams, a freshman, is swimming in the 200 Individual Medley on Friday and the 100 Breaststroke on Saturday. Senior Kaylee Williams is swimming in the 200 Individual Medley on Friday and the 100 Breaststroke on Saturday. Kaylee is ranked 10th in the 100 Breaststroke, and is looking for a spot in the finals on Saturday night.