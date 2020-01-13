Coffee County CHS Swimmers Have Strong Showing at Sewanee Meet

The Coffee County Central High School swim team competed in the Snowball Invitational on Saturday at the University of the South in Sewanee. The Raider swimmers came home with a 5th place team finish out of 14 teams from Middle and East Tennessee.
The Lady Raiders 200 Medley relay team of Lindsey Cauble, Kaylee Williams, Emily Williams and Kennedy Norman-Young captured a 3rd place finish with a time of 2:12.11.
Raider swimmers with Top 5 individual finishes were:
Kaylee Williams – 1st place, 500 freestyle; 4th place, 100 freestyle;
Nick Bogle – 2nd place, 200 freestyle; 4th place – 100 freestyle; 4th place, 50 butterfly;
Kennedy Norman-Young – 4th place, 100 butterfly; 4th place – 50 freestyle;
Emily Williams – 5th place, 100 breaststroke;
The swimmers return to the water on January 24th when they head to Nashville for the Region Meet. That meet will take place at the Tracy Caulkins Aquatic Center at Centennial SportsPlex.