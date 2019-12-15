Coffee County CHS Swim Teams Celebrates Senior Night on Friday

Hosting Senior Night on Friday night, the Coffee County CHS swim team welcomed five middle school and nine high school teams to the Manchester Recreation Center for their final home meet of the season. Honoring seniors Lindsey Cauble, Laura Fletcher and Kaylee Williams, the CHS team went 6 and 1 overall as the girls were 7 and 0 and the boys went 4 and 4. The Coffee County Middle School team went 3 and 1 on the night as the boys were 3 and 1 and the girls were 1 and 3. The Westwood team got 1 win, 1 loss and 1 tie. The Lady Rockets were 3 and 1 for the meet while the boys lost all 4 of their matchups.
The Coffee County CHS girls’ team got a 1st place team relay finish in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. Team members were Elli Masters, Kaylee Williams, Emily Williams and Kennedy Norman-Young for both teams.
CHS swimmers with top 3 performances in the heats were:
Nick Bogle – 1st place – 200 freestyle(1:58.59); 1st place – 50 freestyle(24.01);
Kaylee Williams – 1st place – 200 IM(2:22.33); 1st place – 100 breaststroke(1:10.95);
Kennedy Norman-Young – 1st place – 100 butterfly(1:09.64); 2nd place – 100 breaststroke(1:21.85);
Emily Williams – 2nd place – 100 butterfly(1:09.69); 2nd place – 100 backstroke(1:12.25)
Lindsey Cauble – 2nd place – 50 freestyle(30.58);
The Westwood Middle School girls’ team grabbed a 2nd place finish, among middle schools, in the 200 medley and the 200 freestyle with team members Cale Hays, Elsie Lazalier, Abby Gilday and Ansley Beachboard swimming both races.
Westwood swimmers with top 3 performances in the heats were:
Abby Gilday – 1st place – 200 freestyle(2:23.39);
Elsie Lazalier – 3rd place – 200 freestyle(2:28.21);
The Coffee County Middle School girls’ team grabbed a 4th place finish, among middle schools, in the 200 medley and the 200 freestyle with team members Patience Driggers, Katelyn Hale, Constance Eldridge and Emily Snider swimming the freestyle. Swimming the medley were: Patience Driggers, Katelyn Hale, Eva Rigney and Emily Snider. The high individual heat performance for Coffee Middle was captured by Brayden Kesling who finished in 5th place in the 100 backstroke.
The swimmers will now be off until January. The swimmers will travel to Winchester on January 9th for a meet with Franklin County.