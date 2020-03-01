Coffee County CHS Softball Sweeps Scrimmage Contests on Saturday

The Coffee County CHS softball team got their first scrimmage action of the season on Saturday. The Lady Raiders were able to get in 4 games in Shelbyville in their annual scrimmage playday. On the day, the Lady Raiders won all 4 contests.
In the day’s opener on Saturday morning, Coffee County got off to a hot start with 3 runs in the 1st inning, but had to rally after Cornersville plated 5 runs in the 2nd inning. The Lady Raiders banged out 8 hits in the 4 inning contest. Haidyn Campbell got the win as she struck out 6 surrendering 5 hits in the game. Ashley Evans, Olivia Evans and Keri Munn all had doubles. Gracie Pippenger had 2 singles and 3 RBI.
At noon, Coffee County blasted Community 9 to 1. The Lady Raiders once again notched three 1st inning runs and never trailed in the game. Coffee County benefited from 4 errors by the Viqueens as they banged out 5 hits. Brianna Shelton had a triple and scored once. Jada Bowen scored 3 times. Justus Turner and Abby Mahaffey each drove in a pair of runs. Emily Schuster got the win in the circle.
In the 3 PM game, Coffee County failed to score first against Marshall County falling behind 1 to 0. The Lady Raiders rallied for 4 runs in the 3rd inning to get all the runs they would need. Keri Munn went the distance in the circle to get the win as she surrendered one unearned run while striking out 8. Haidyn Campbell had a single and an RBI for Coffee County.
The Lady Raiders closed out the day with a 6 to 1 win over Cannon County. Kaitlyn Davis went the distance in the circle for the win as surrendered 2 hits and struck out 4. Emily Schuster had a pair of hits, including a triple, to lead the Coffee County hitting attack. Sarah West had a single and 2 RBI. Ashley Evans stole 4 bases in the game to finish the weekend with 5 steals.
Coffee County will conclude their scrimmage action on Saturday when they travel to Hendersonville to compete in the Beech Playday. The Lady Raiders are scheduled to get in another 4 games beginning at 9:30 AM. The scrimmage tournament will take place at Drakes Creek Park.